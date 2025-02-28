2 . Renee Sen

Renee Sen has taken her first step into the world of acting with the 2021 short film 'Suttabaazi', directed by Kabeer Khurana. The 26-year-old revealed that acting was always her passion, but the opportunity to star in "Suttabaazi" arose unexpectedly. During the lockdown, Renee utilized the time to prepare herself for an acting career, recognising that once things picked up, she might not have the same opportunity to focus on her craft.