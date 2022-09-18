In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others

Hasit Savani has not only body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan but he has done stunts for the biggest names in Hollywood as well.
Hasit Savani, an international stunt performer is making news, as he body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan for his cameo appearance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Let's take a look at the other big projects he's been part of. (All images source: Hasit Savani Instagram)
1. The big achievement of Hasit Savani
Here's Hasit's claim to fame in India, Hasit played stuntman for Shah Rukh Khan's in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He was the one who was leaping jumps and taking beatings for a crucial scene in Ranbir Kapoor's film.
2. Hasit Savani as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die
Hasit Savani also stepped in to play body-double of Raimi Malek's Lyutsifer Safin in James Bond's No Time To Die
3. Hasit Savani with Riz Ahmed
Hasit also played stuntman to Venom star Riz Ahmed. They do strike an uncanny resemblance, don't they?
4. Hasit Savani with Mena Massoud as Aladdin
Hasit Savani has also played the stunt-double to Mena Massoud for Disney's Aladdin.