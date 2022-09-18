In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others

Hasit Savani has not only body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan but he has done stunts for the biggest names in Hollywood as well.

Hasit Savani, an international stunt performer is making news, as he body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan for his cameo appearance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Let's take a look at the other big projects he's been part of. (All images source: Hasit Savani Instagram)

1. The big achievement of Hasit Savani

1/4 Here's Hasit's claim to fame in India, Hasit played stuntman for Shah Rukh Khan's in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He was the one who was leaping jumps and taking beatings for a crucial scene in Ranbir Kapoor's film.

2. Hasit Savani as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die

2/4 Hasit Savani also stepped in to play body-double of Raimi Malek's Lyutsifer Safin in James Bond's No Time To Die

3. Hasit Savani with Riz Ahmed

3/4 Hasit also played stuntman to Venom star Riz Ahmed. They do strike an uncanny resemblance, don't they?

4. Hasit Savani with Mena Massoud as Aladdin