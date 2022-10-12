In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi

Singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi are reportedly dating. Let's learn more about the actress.
Singer Badshah is reportedly dating popular Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine, and reportedly, they split two years ago, during the lockdown. Badshah and Jasmine are parents to Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessamy have been relocated to London after the pandemic. Before delving further into the rumoured affair, let's learn more about Isha. (All images source: Isha Rikhi Instagram)
1. Badshah found love in Isha Rikhi
If reports are to be believed then singer Badshah has been dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi for a year. However, they prefer to take things slowly, so they keep their relationship quiet. Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine, but reportedly, they split two years ago, during the lockdown.
2. Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is a model and Punjabi actress who hails from Chandigarh. Isha started her career with modeling in 2012, and soon she ventured into Punjabi films.
3. Impressive filmography of Isha Rikhi
Isha Rikhi has been a part of successful Punjabi films like Jatt and Juliet, Happy Go Lucky, and Ardaas.
4. Isha Rikhi in Bollywood
After making an impression in Tollywood, Isha moved to Bollywood and she made her debut in Bollywood with the forgettable rom-com Nawabzaade (2018).
5. Isha Rikhi and Badshah
Badshah and Isha like each other, and as per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families." The photo is from Nawabzaade promotions at the reality show Dil Hai Hindustani.