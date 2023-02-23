In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday

Kiara Advani shares new photos with her mother and family from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer.
Newly wedded Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post new photos of her magical wedding ceremony with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Kiara Advani shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding of the entire family. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were paired for the lead role in Shershah the biopic of martyr Captain Vikram Batra.
1. Kiara Advani Jaiselmer wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaiselmer's Surajgarh hotel in a three-day-long ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Bollywood star attendees
The wedding was attended by many B-town celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera Rajput. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reception
After the wedding, Kiara and Sidharth came to Delhi for Kiara's griha pravesh at Malhotra's Delhi residence and held a small and simple reception for friends and family. The couple threw a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Kiara-Sidharth unseen wedding photos
The new photos include Kiara's entire family (brother, father, and mother) and Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo: Instagram)