Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3025594
HomePhotos

In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday

Kiara Advani shares new photos with her mother and family from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Newly wedded Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post new photos of her magical wedding ceremony with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Kiara Advani shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding of the entire family. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were paired for the lead role in Shershah the biopic of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. 

 

1. Kiara Advani Jaiselmer wedding

Kiara Advani Jaiselmer wedding
1/4

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Jaiselmer's Surajgarh hotel in a three-day-long ceremony. (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Bollywood star attendees

Bollywood star attendees
2/4

The wedding was attended by many B-town celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Meera Rajput. (Photo: Instagram)

 

3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reception
3/4

After the wedding, Kiara and Sidharth came to Delhi for Kiara's griha pravesh at Malhotra's Delhi residence and held a small and simple reception for friends and family. The couple threw a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Kiara-Sidharth unseen wedding photos

Kiara-Sidharth unseen wedding photos
4/4

The new photos include Kiara's entire family (brother, father, and mother) and Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo: Instagram)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral
Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch
Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup: Harry Brook's fifty in vain as South Africa beat England by 7 runs in last-over thriller
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews