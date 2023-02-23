In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday

Kiara Advani shares new photos with her mother and family from wedding with Sidharth Malhotra at Jaisalmer.

Newly wedded Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post new photos of her magical wedding ceremony with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Kiara Advani shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding of the entire family. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were paired for the lead role in Shershah the biopic of martyr Captain Vikram Batra.