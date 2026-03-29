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Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for 'maintaining dignity' of Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2: 'My voice was respected, not replaced'

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Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for 'maintaining dignity' of Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2: 'My voice was respected, not replaced'

Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2

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In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur

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In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

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In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

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In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, recently enjoyed a delightful winter vacation in the French Alps. From skiing adventures to cosy family moments, their trip perfectly blended fun, relaxation and delicious mountain treats.

Anshika Paney | Mar 29, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

1.Kareena enjoys the snowy slopes:

Kareena enjoys the snowy slopes:
1

Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates joy as she skis down the snow-covered mountains, her arms raised triumphantly in the bright sunshine. Surrounded by breathtaking alpine views, she fully embraces the excitement and beauty of this winter getaway.

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2.Saif Ali Khan: relaxing and ski-ready:

Saif Ali Khan: relaxing and ski-ready:
2

Saif Ali Khan is seen unwinding on a sunny terrace, soaking in the majestic snowy landscape with a relaxed smile. Later, he stands confidently in front of the 'Ecole du Ski Français' sign, fully geared up with skis and a helmet, ready to take on the slopes with enthusiasm.

3.Kids embrace the snowy adventure:

Kids embrace the snowy adventure:
3

Their children are captured skiing down the slopes in silhouette against the bright snow and ski lifts. Their eagerness and energy highlight the joy of family bonding through outdoor winter fun, creating cherished memories on the snowy peaks.

4.Kareena’s chic mirror selfie:

Kareena’s chic mirror selfie:
4

Inside a warmly lit room, Kareena shares a stylish, intimate moment through a mirror selfie. Dressed casually yet elegantly, her calm and confident look offers a glimpse of the quiet, personal moments amid the family’s lively outdoor adventures.

Also read: In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

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5.Cozy and delicious mountain meals:

Cozy and delicious mountain meals:
5

The family’s trip is complemented by inviting meals featuring melted cheese, fresh vegetables, a selection of cheeses and a hearty breakfast spread with pastries and jams. These comforting flavours perfectly warm them after their active days in the snow.

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Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for 'maintaining dignity' of Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2: 'My voice was respected, not replaced'
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