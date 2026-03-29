In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'

Oye Oye singer Saapna Mukerji thanks Aditya Dhar for 'maintaining dignity' of Tridev song in Dhurandhar 2: 'My voice was respected, not replaced'
West Bengal Election 2026: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor, Pradip Prasad in Congress first list of candidates
Goa sex scandal: Who is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-year-old son of Goa councillor accused of multiple sexual assaults, filming acts
Allah Ghazanfar makes MI debut in IPL 2026; Afghan star once made emotional appeal to India after Pakistan air strikes
Oscars to leave Hollywood, shift to YouTube from 2029
Who is Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan Ex-Army Chief, Pulwama terror attack key figure in critical condition after bathroom fall
CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report
Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant
US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi accuses US, Israel of 'undermining international law' amid diplomatic talks in Islamabad
Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Paney | Mar 29, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
1.Kareena enjoys the snowy slopes:
Kareena Kapoor Khan radiates joy as she skis down the snow-covered mountains, her arms raised triumphantly in the bright sunshine. Surrounded by breathtaking alpine views, she fully embraces the excitement and beauty of this winter getaway.
2.Saif Ali Khan: relaxing and ski-ready:
Saif Ali Khan is seen unwinding on a sunny terrace, soaking in the majestic snowy landscape with a relaxed smile. Later, he stands confidently in front of the 'Ecole du Ski Français' sign, fully geared up with skis and a helmet, ready to take on the slopes with enthusiasm.
3.Kids embrace the snowy adventure:
Their children are captured skiing down the slopes in silhouette against the bright snow and ski lifts. Their eagerness and energy highlight the joy of family bonding through outdoor winter fun, creating cherished memories on the snowy peaks.
4.Kareena’s chic mirror selfie:
Inside a warmly lit room, Kareena shares a stylish, intimate moment through a mirror selfie. Dressed casually yet elegantly, her calm and confident look offers a glimpse of the quiet, personal moments amid the family’s lively outdoor adventures.
Also read: In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
5.Cozy and delicious mountain meals:
The family’s trip is complemented by inviting meals featuring melted cheese, fresh vegetables, a selection of cheeses and a hearty breakfast spread with pastries and jams. These comforting flavours perfectly warm them after their active days in the snow.