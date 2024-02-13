In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

Check out the photos from the special screening of Love Storiyaan organised by MAMI in Mumbai recently.
Love Storiyaan, the latest Amazon Prime Original Series, had its premiere at a special screening organised by MAMI. The series features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The narratives have been skillfully captured through the lens of six directors namely Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.
A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, Love Storiyaan will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting Valentines Day, February 14. Talking about the show, Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India, and Southeast Asia at Prime Video said, "Love Storiyaan is a testament to Prime Video's unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of our audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts. This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings for its resonant storytelling."
Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the series under his banner Dharmatic Entertainment, said, "Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary. Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and I am delighted that through Prime Video, whom we share a long-term association with, this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world."
Somen Mishra, who serves as the executive producer at Dharmatic Entertainment and has conceptualised the series, added, "Love Storiyaan is not just a series. At its core, it is a journey into the depths of human strength and emotional endurance. From the very beginning, our vision was to craft a series that transcends the conventional boundaries of storytelling. With each story being told by a director who has a personal connection to it, which has allowed them to bring in their own insights and nuances to each story. Much like its inspiration, India Love Project, Love Storiyaan is a celebration of love in its most authentic and diverse forms. We’re delighted by the support we’ve received from the team at India Love Project for the series and having a global service like Prime Video take it to viewers worldwide."
Varun Sood also attended the special screening as part of the Previews@MAMI, an invite only screening of soon-to-be released series and films, a segment within the MAMI Year Round Programme.
The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who appeared in the final episode of Koffee With Karan 8, was also seen at the special screening of Love Storiyaan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who famously played the role of the teenage cricketer Prashant Kanaujia in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, also attended the Love Storiyaan special screening.