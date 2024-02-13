In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

Love Storiyaan, the latest Amazon Prime Original Series, had its premiere at a special screening organised by MAMI. The series features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The narratives have been skillfully captured through the lens of six directors namely Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, Love Storiyaan will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting Valentines Day, February 14. Talking about the show, Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India, and Southeast Asia at Prime Video said, "Love Storiyaan is a testament to Prime Video's unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of our audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts. This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings for its resonant storytelling."