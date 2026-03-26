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IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

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IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

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IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

Kangana Ranaut made a stunning appearance at the International Film Festival of Delhi, showcasing a beautiful South-Indian style lehenga choli. Her elegant outfit and traditional jewellery perfectly complemented the cultural and festive atmosphere of the event.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

1.Where she is gone:

Where she is gone:
1

Kangana Ranaut is seen at the International Film Festival of Delhi, attending an event on the red carpet and on stage with other dignitaries. The backdrop and ceremonial lamp‑lighting indicate it’s an official function celebrating cinema and women in film.

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2.What she wore:

What she wore:
2

She wore a vibrant South‑Indian style lehenga choli. The outfit features a rich purple blouse with intricate patterns paired with a bright yellow skirt. The use of bold, contrasting colours gives it a festive, traditional yet stylish look suited for a cultural event.

3.Jewelry she wore

Jewelry she wore
3

Kangana complemented her attire with elegant traditional jewellery. She’s wearing gold earrings that match her outfit’s colour tones, along with a delicate necklace and bangles. The jewellery adds a classic, graceful touch to her overall festive look.

4.Hairstyle and makeup

Hairstyle and makeup
4

Her hair is neatly pulled back, likely in a bun or tied style, which enhances the traditional feel of her ensemble. Her makeup is polished but subtle, with defined eyes and a natural lip shade, balancing the boldness of her outfit with refined elegance.

Also read: Shreya Ghoshal takes Rs 1.65 crore for live shows? Fans miffed over speculations: 'She deserves even more'

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5.Overall impression and Ooccasion

Overall impression and Ooccasion
5

The overall look radiates a blend of cultural pride and red‑carpet glamour. Her attire and presence reflect respect for Indian heritage while fitting the celebratory and formal atmosphere of a major film festival. She stands poised among other celebrated personalities, making a strong style statement.

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