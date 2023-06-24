Search icon
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Tough guy Kabir Duhan Singh got married to the love of his life, and it was pretty surprising to see him smiling like a lover boy

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 24, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, popularly known for playing the antagonist in the South, has tied the knot with his love of life, Seema Chahal. Let's check out the dreamy photo from their wedding. (image source: Instagram)

1. The intimate wedding ceremony of Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal

The intimate wedding ceremony of Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal
1/5

Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal tied the knot in on Friday, June 23, in an intimate ceremony at Rajhans Hotel in Faridabad. 



2. Kabir Duhan Singh smiling with his lady love

Kabir Duhan Singh smiling with his lady love
2/5

The on-screen tough guy looked like a charming chocolaty hero on his big day, and it was quite a surprise for the moviegoers.  



3. The adorable moment of newlyweds

The adorable moment of newlyweds
3/5

Kabir Duhan Singh got married in the presence of family members and a few friends. Look at the adorable moment Kabir shared with Seema captured perfectly. 



4. When Kabir Duhan Singh surrendered himself

When Kabir Duhan Singh surrendered himself
4/5

It is rightly said, "Bade se bade aadmi ko biwi ke aage jhukna hi padta hai." And this moment between Kabir and Seema during varmala looks adorably beautiful. 



5. Kabir Duhan Singh on starting new life

Kabir Duhan Singh on starting new life
5/5

Sharing his views about starting a new life, Kabir told the media, "Feeling blessed and lucky to start new Innings of My Life, God And My Fans have Always given me lots Of Love and blessing, hope these blessings would Continue with Seema too and I would be the best hero of her life forever ."  On the work front, Kabir was last seen in Shakuntalam. 



