In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Dec 11, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
1.The grand wedding of Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi
The man of masses, Telugu superstar Jr NTR's wedding was nothing short of a festival itself. Fans across the globe rushed to attend the grand union of Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi.
2.Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 100 crore wedding
The lavish wedding of Jr NTR with Lakshmi Pranathi was the biggest events in 2011. Nearly 3000 VIPs and over 12000 fans attended the ceremony. Reportedly, even the wedding mandap alone was estimated to be worth Rs 18 crore.
3.When Lakshmi Pranathi's saree stole the limelight
Despite the grand celebrations, bride Lakshmi's Kanjivaram saree became the highlight of the ceremony. As per the reports, her Kanjeevaram saree, woven with real gold and silver threads and valued at Rs 1 crore. She paired the heavy attire with gold and diamond jewellery. On the other side, Jr NTR kept it classic in a simple white kurta and dhoti.
4.Jr NTR with his biggest critic and family
Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi's marriage stood tall against the tides of time. The couple are parents to two sons — Abhay Ram (born 2014) and Bhargav Ram (born 2019). The Devara actor called Lakshmi his biggest critic and strength. For the unversed, Lakshmi hails from an influential family. Her father, Narne Srinivas Rao, is a leading businessman, and her mother is the niece of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
5.Jr NTR's failed Bollywood debut
In 2025, Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated War 2. However, the film met with negative reviews, and was rejected by the audience. War 2 became one of the biggest flops of this year. Currently, Jr NTR is busy for Prashanth Neel's Dragon.