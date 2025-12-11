In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight

4 . Jr NTR with his biggest critic and family

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi's marriage stood tall against the tides of time. The couple are parents to two sons — Abhay Ram (born 2014) and Bhargav Ram (born 2019). The Devara actor called Lakshmi his biggest critic and strength. For the unversed, Lakshmi hails from an influential family. Her father, Narne Srinivas Rao, is a leading businessman, and her mother is the niece of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.