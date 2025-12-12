Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Dec 12, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
1.Star-Studded Night
South India saw a grand evening in Chennai as JioHotstar hosted top stars from all four southern industries for its South Unbound event.
2.Icons Together
Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Vijay Sethupathi led a powerful lineup of actors who lit up the celebration with their presence.
3.Creators Unite
Filmmakers like Vignesh Sivan, Jeethu Joseph, Mari Selvaraj, Pa. Ranjith, and H. Vinoth joined the event, showcasing South cinema’s creative strength.
4.Big Content Reveal
JioHotstar announced 25 new titles, including returning favourites and fresh originals across drama, crime, romance, and non-fiction. JioHotstar announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years to boost the region's creative economy.
5.Special Highlight
The event became more significant with the participation of ministers, JioHotstar leadership, and a new Letter of Intent supporting Tamil Nadu’s creative future.