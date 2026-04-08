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63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details

National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis

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In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

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DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

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In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

Janhvi Kapoor continues to make bold fashion statements with her stunning mini dress looks, blending elegance, structure and modern glamour effortlessly.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 08, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

1.Romantic red floral elegance:

Romantic red floral elegance:
1

Janhvi Kapoor goes for a soft and romantic look in a red floral Miu Miu mini dress. The high neckline and cap sleeves give it a slight vintage feel, while the fitted shape and draped waist keep it modern and stylish. 

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2.Bold glam in black lace:

Bold glam in black lace:
2

In this striking look, Janhvi wears a black lace mini dress with sheer details that add drama. Styled with a fur stole and fishnet stockings, the outfit feels glamorous and edgy, while sleek sunglasses and tied-back hair keep it polished.

3.Sculpted statement in red:

Sculpted statement in red:
3

Janhvi stuns in a structured red Balmain mini dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline. The sculpted design gives it a bold, standout look, while minimal accessories let the outfit take center stage.

4.Corset chic with floral drama:

Corset chic with floral drama:
4

In this Balmain mini, Janhvi highlights a corset-style fit that defines her waist. The structured bodice and flared hips create a strong silhouette, while the red-and-white floral print adds movement and flair.

Also read: Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'

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5.Sleek shine with effortless style:

Sleek shine with effortless style:
5

Janhvi opts for a glossy white mini dress by Kunal Rawal that reflects light beautifully. Paired with an oversized blazer, the look feels both structured and relaxed, perfect for a modern, effortless vibe.

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Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
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