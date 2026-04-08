In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 08, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
1.Romantic red floral elegance:
Janhvi Kapoor goes for a soft and romantic look in a red floral Miu Miu mini dress. The high neckline and cap sleeves give it a slight vintage feel, while the fitted shape and draped waist keep it modern and stylish.
2.Bold glam in black lace:
In this striking look, Janhvi wears a black lace mini dress with sheer details that add drama. Styled with a fur stole and fishnet stockings, the outfit feels glamorous and edgy, while sleek sunglasses and tied-back hair keep it polished.
3.Sculpted statement in red:
Janhvi stuns in a structured red Balmain mini dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline. The sculpted design gives it a bold, standout look, while minimal accessories let the outfit take center stage.
4.Corset chic with floral drama:
In this Balmain mini, Janhvi highlights a corset-style fit that defines her waist. The structured bodice and flared hips create a strong silhouette, while the red-and-white floral print adds movement and flair.
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5.Sleek shine with effortless style:
Janhvi opts for a glossy white mini dress by Kunal Rawal that reflects light beautifully. Paired with an oversized blazer, the look feels both structured and relaxed, perfect for a modern, effortless vibe.