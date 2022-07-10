In pics: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee's family photos

Gaurav Taneja was detained by police on Saturday after a huge crowd gathered around Noida to celebrate his birthday.
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was detained by Delhi police on Saturday after his fans flocked to Noida, Uttar Pradesh's Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Flying Beast enjoys a massive fan following, and the prime reason is the fact that he is a dedicated family man. Let's check out these photos that certify our claims. (Image source: Flying Beast Instagram)
1. Flying Beast's one big happy family
Here's a glimpse of Gaurav Taneja's one-big happy family. In this picture, Gaurav is posing with his father Yogendra Kumar Taneja, mother Bharti Taneja, wife Ritu Rathee Taneja and kids.
2. Gaurav Taneja's elder daughter
Here's Flying Beast's adorable darling, elder daughter Kiara. Taneja made it a habit to include Kiara in his every video. Their bonding is refreshingly sweet.
3. Gaurav Taneja's younger daughter
Here comes the second child of Flying Beast. Gaurav and Ritu welcomed Pihu in 2021, and this one of the best pictures of him.
4. Gaurav Taneja setting family goals
One of the factors that people love about Flying Beast is that he's a dedicated family person, and his admiration towards his family is pretty evident in his content. This guy has set family goals.
5. Ritu Rathee-Gaurav Taneja: Couple who found love in air
We have heard the term 'love is in the air,' but here we are with an example where two people found love while flying in the air. Gaurav is a former pilot and YouTuber. On the other hand, Ritu Rathee is still working as the pilot.
6. Ritu-Gaurav: 6 years of togethernees
Gaurav and Ritu got married in 2016, and this is a picture from their wedding day. The couple even participated in the reality show, Smart Jodi.