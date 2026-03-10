FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

From Aastha Sharma IAS to Priyanka Goyal IPS, these exceptional officers are redefining leadership with their intelligence, dedication and elegance, inspiring countless young aspirants across India.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

1.Aastha Singh IAS

Aastha Singh IAS
1

IAS Aastha Singh hails from Panchkula in Haryana. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics (Honours). She graduated from the prestigious college, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. Aastha secured AIR 61 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2025.

2.Smita Sabharwal IAS

Smita Sabharwal IAS
2

Smita Sabharwal hails from Telangana. She completed her graduation in Arts before appearing for the UPSC exam. She secured AIR 4 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2000 and joined the 2001 batch of IAS officers, serving in the Telangana cadre.

3.Priyanka Goyal IPS

Priyanka Goyal IPS
3

Priyanka Goyal hails from Delhi. She completed her graduation in Sociology before joining the civil services. She cleared the UPSC examination and joined the IPS, gaining recognition for her courage, leadership and dedication to public service.

4.Aashna Chaudhary IAS

Aashna Chaudhary IAS
4

Aashna Chaudhary comes from Delhi. She completed her graduation in Political Science before preparing for the civil services. She became an IAS officer after successfully clearing the UPSC CSE examination, earning recognition for her efficiency and leadership skills.

5.Sarjana Yadav IAS

Sarjana Yadav IAS
5

Sarjana Yadav hails from Uttar Pradesh. She graduated in Commerce before pursuing her dream of joining the civil services. She secured AIR 126 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2019, earning her place in the IAS cadre.

6.Srishti Dabas IAS

Srishti Dabas IAS
6

Srishti Dabas comes from Haryana. She completed her graduation in Humanities before preparing for UPSC. She secured AIR 6 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2023, making a mark as one of the top-performing candidates.

