In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

Why did India invoke ESMA amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?
CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know
Rohit Shetty house firing case: Accused Ritik Yadav in judicial custody seeks bail for attending his marriage in Agra
BCCI announces massive cash reward for India after historic T20 WC win; Check how much Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson's team will get
Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch
Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week
Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions
Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 10, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
1.Aastha Singh IAS
IAS Aastha Singh hails from Panchkula in Haryana. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics (Honours). She graduated from the prestigious college, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. Aastha secured AIR 61 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2025.
2.Smita Sabharwal IAS
Smita Sabharwal hails from Telangana. She completed her graduation in Arts before appearing for the UPSC exam. She secured AIR 4 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2000 and joined the 2001 batch of IAS officers, serving in the Telangana cadre.
3.Priyanka Goyal IPS
Priyanka Goyal hails from Delhi. She completed her graduation in Sociology before joining the civil services. She cleared the UPSC examination and joined the IPS, gaining recognition for her courage, leadership and dedication to public service.
4.Aashna Chaudhary IAS
Aashna Chaudhary comes from Delhi. She completed her graduation in Political Science before preparing for the civil services. She became an IAS officer after successfully clearing the UPSC CSE examination, earning recognition for her efficiency and leadership skills.
5.Sarjana Yadav IAS
Sarjana Yadav hails from Uttar Pradesh. She graduated in Commerce before pursuing her dream of joining the civil services. She secured AIR 126 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2019, earning her place in the IAS cadre.
Also read: Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch
6.Srishti Dabas IAS
Srishti Dabas comes from Haryana. She completed her graduation in Humanities before preparing for UPSC. She secured AIR 6 in the UPSC CSE examination in 2023, making a mark as one of the top-performing candidates.