In pics: BLACKPINK girls Lisa, Rose, Jennie, Jisoo raise the fashion bar high

Famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, formed in the year 2016, is the highest-charting female Korean act on Billboard Hot 100. The members of this band Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo are no less than models. These girls sure know how to grab attention with their style, they know how to carry themselves in best outfits.

Take a look: