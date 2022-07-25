Search icon
In pics: BLACKPINK girls Lisa, Rose, Jennie, Jisoo raise the fashion bar high

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK included Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 25, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Famous South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, formed in the year 2016, is the highest-charting female Korean act on Billboard Hot 100. The members of this band Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo are no less than models. These girls sure know how to grab attention with their style, they know how to carry themselves in best outfits.

Take a look: 

1. Lisa

Lisa
1/8

Lisa was born on March 27, 1997, in Buriram, Thailand. She made her solo debut in September 2021 with the album Lalisa. (Image credit: Lisa/Instagram)

2. Lisa in short black dress

Lisa in short black dress
2/8

Lisa can speak Thai, English, and Korean. She can also speak basic Japanese and Chinese.

3. Rosie

Rosie
3/8

Rosie, also known as Roseanne Park, was born in the year 1997, on February 11, in New Zealand. (Image credit: Rose/Instagram)

4. Rose-Solo debut

Rose-Solo debut
4/8

Rose made her solo debut with the album R, in March 2021.

5. Jennie

Jennie
5/8

Jennie Kim was born on January 16, 1996, in South Korea. Before coming back to South Korea, she studied for five years in New Zealand. 

6. Jennie-Career

Jennie-Career
6/8

A photo titled 'Who's that girl' introduced Jennie on April 10, 2012. Her photo went viral, and she became the most searched topic on the portal site, she was known as the mystery girl. (Image credit: Jennie/Instagram)

7. Jisoo

Jisoo
7/8

Jisoo aka Kim Ji-Spp was born on January 3 in the year 1995.

8. Languages Jisoo knows

Languages Jisoo knows
8/8

Jisoo can speak Chinese, Japanese, and English apart from her native language. (Image credit: Jisoo/Instagram)

