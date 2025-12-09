FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'

BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut

Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,

PM Modi's BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says rules for good governance, not to harass people

Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here

Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics

IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here

Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'

Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes...

Arjun Rampal issues long statement after Dhurandhar's success, calls out 'mad methods' of Ranveer Singh for prep: 'Soaked up all the pressure while...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary

BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut

BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, Check list here

Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,

Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary

OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, marking a beautiful journey of love, milestones, and memorable moments together.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 09, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

1.Their beautiful wedding in Rajasthan

Their beautiful wedding in Rajasthan
1

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in Rajasthan in December 2021. The ceremony gave off a very picturesque and intimate atmosphere, and the couple looked joyful in their photos. The event was characterised by love, family moments and Indian traditions.

Advertisement

2.Happy moments after marriage

Happy moments after marriage
2

The pair frequently shares pictures after their wedding ceremony. On the occasion of their first anniversary, they exchanged beautiful photos and wrote lovely captions for one another. The fans really enjoyed watching the little, cosy, and organic moments in the life of the newlywed couple.

3.Becoming parents

Becoming parents
3

Katrina and Vicky's baby boy was born earlier this year. This was a really special moment for them and their fans, who celebrated and sent good wishes to them. The pair seemed both excited and proud as they took the first step of becoming parents.

4.Anniversary trip in nature

Anniversary trip in nature
4

Katrina and Vicky took a little journey to a jungle resort on one of their anniversaries. They had a lot of fun on the safari rides and just being together in silence. The pictures they took revealed that they were happy, unwinding and having a good time in nature just outside of their hectic film schedules.

TRENDING NOW

5.Attending weddings and events together

Attending weddings and events together
5

Katrina and Vicky usually go together to weddings and events. They always seem to be a stylish and comfortable pair. It doesn’t matter if they are at a friend’s party or a public event; their images speak of a very strong and happy partnership.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s

6.Their journey of love

Their journey of love
6

Through the years, Katrina and Vicky have gone through a lot together in their marriage, vacations, celebrations and currently raising children. Their history reveals affection, esteem and unity. Support in personal and professional life is one of the aspects that fans like most about them.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'
FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed?
BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut
BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, Check list here
Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,
Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident
PM Modi's BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says rules for good governance, not to harass people
PM Modi breaks silence on IndiGo crisis, says rules are for governance, not hara
Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here
Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to 12): Latest movies and web series to watch
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement