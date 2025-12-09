In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments

FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'
BIG UPDATE! BCCI drops 1040 players from IPL 2026 auction list, adds 35 surprise entries, mega star returns after franchise demand; Check who made the cut
Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,
PM Modi's BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says rules for good governance, not to harass people
Haryana announces MAJOR revision in age limits for petrol, diesel, CNG vehicles amid pollution; Check Motor Vehicles Rules for NCR and non-NCR region here
Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics
IPL 2026 Auction announced: 350 players shortlisted; 40 players in Rs 2 crore price bracket; check players' list here
Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes BIG statement on 10-15 years car scrappage rule, says, 'We're rolling out flex-engine vehicles powered by...'
Smriti Mandhana UPDATES Instagram after cancelled wedding to Palash Muchhal, removes...
Arjun Rampal issues long statement after Dhurandhar's success, calls out 'mad methods' of Ranveer Singh for prep: 'Soaked up all the pressure while...'
BOLLYWOOD
Anshika Pandey | Dec 09, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
1.Their beautiful wedding in Rajasthan
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows in Rajasthan in December 2021. The ceremony gave off a very picturesque and intimate atmosphere, and the couple looked joyful in their photos. The event was characterised by love, family moments and Indian traditions.
2.Happy moments after marriage
The pair frequently shares pictures after their wedding ceremony. On the occasion of their first anniversary, they exchanged beautiful photos and wrote lovely captions for one another. The fans really enjoyed watching the little, cosy, and organic moments in the life of the newlywed couple.
3.Becoming parents
Katrina and Vicky's baby boy was born earlier this year. This was a really special moment for them and their fans, who celebrated and sent good wishes to them. The pair seemed both excited and proud as they took the first step of becoming parents.
4.Anniversary trip in nature
Katrina and Vicky took a little journey to a jungle resort on one of their anniversaries. They had a lot of fun on the safari rides and just being together in silence. The pictures they took revealed that they were happy, unwinding and having a good time in nature just outside of their hectic film schedules.
5.Attending weddings and events together
Katrina and Vicky usually go together to weddings and events. They always seem to be a stylish and comfortable pair. It doesn’t matter if they are at a friend’s party or a public event; their images speak of a very strong and happy partnership.
Also read: Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s
6.Their journey of love
Through the years, Katrina and Vicky have gone through a lot together in their marriage, vacations, celebrations and currently raising children. Their history reveals affection, esteem and unity. Support in personal and professional life is one of the aspects that fans like most about them.