In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jul 08, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
1.Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor made a dapper entry at the venue to bless his niece, Anshula, on her big day. The veteran actor chose a classic black bandhgala suit that perfectly combined traditional elegance with modern sophistication, proving once again that his style is timeless.
2.Janhvi Kapoor
Sister Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she arrived looking absolutely ethereal. She opted for a gorgeous lilac silk brocade saree. And completed her look with heavy jewellery and a purse.
3.Rekha
The legendary Rekha graced the reception in her iconic signature style. Exuding royalty, she wore a magnificent black and gold Kanjeevaram saree, accessorised with heavy traditional jewellery and her classic bold lip, to shower her blessings on the newlyweds.
4.Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor was all smiles as he arrived to celebrate his daughter's new journey. Making a bold and festive fashion statement, he wore a striking red suit that perfectly captured the joyful, celebratory mood of the grand night.
5.Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan came to the reception and he looked sharp and sophisticated in a luxurious black velvet blazer paired with matching black trousers, keeping his look effortlessly sleek.
6.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
One of Bollywood’s favourite couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, made a truly royal entrance together. Their perfectly coordinated, elegant ethnic outfits radiated grace and warmth as they posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to congratulate the couple.
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7.Bhumi Pednekar
Actress Bhumi Pednekar made a stunning fashion statement in a gorgeous black and gold silk lehenga. The outfit featured intricate, heavy brocade work.