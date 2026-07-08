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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

Following an intimate traditional wedding, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a grand reception for their industry friends. Here, look at the newlyweds and the star-studded arrivals from the glamorous night.

Anshika Pandey | Jul 08, 2026, 02:49 PM IST

1.Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor
1

Anil Kapoor made a dapper entry at the venue to bless his niece, Anshula, on her big day. The veteran actor chose a classic black bandhgala suit that perfectly combined traditional elegance with modern sophistication, proving once again that his style is timeless.

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2.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2

Sister Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she arrived looking absolutely ethereal. She opted for a gorgeous lilac silk brocade saree. And completed her look with heavy jewellery and a purse.

3.Rekha

Rekha
3

The legendary Rekha graced the reception in her iconic signature style. Exuding royalty, she wore a magnificent black and gold Kanjeevaram saree, accessorised with heavy traditional jewellery and her classic bold lip, to shower her blessings on the newlyweds.

4.Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor
4

Boney Kapoor was all smiles as he arrived to celebrate his daughter's new journey. Making a bold and festive fashion statement, he wore a striking red suit that perfectly captured the joyful, celebratory mood of the grand night.

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5.Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
5

Varun Dhawan came to the reception and he looked sharp and sophisticated in a luxurious black velvet blazer paired with matching black trousers, keeping his look effortlessly sleek.

6.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
6

One of Bollywood’s favourite couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, made a truly royal entrance together. Their perfectly coordinated, elegant ethnic outfits radiated grace and warmth as they posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to congratulate the couple.

Also read: Alliance: Zareen Khan praises Dollyy Javved for not tolerating Kushal Tandon's 'chauvinistic behaviour'

7.Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
7

Actress Bhumi Pednekar made a stunning fashion statement in a gorgeous black and gold silk lehenga. The outfit featured intricate, heavy brocade work. 

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