In pics: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Allu Aravind's house, blesses newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

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ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 15, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
1.Chandrababu Naidu with Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy
In this photo, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is seen posing with the newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.
2.Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a grand pre-wedding bash at the family-owned Allu Studios in Hyderabad on March 2.
3.Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy wedding
Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony at Aina Farms in Hyderabad on March 6.
4.Allu Sirish on meeting Chandrabu Naidu
On meeting Naidu, Allu Sirish wrote on Instagram, "I learnt so much in the hour long conversation with the visionary leader."
5.Chandrababu Naidu and Allu Aravind
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is seen having an intense discussion with veteran prdoucer Allu Aravind.