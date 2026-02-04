IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
1.Spotted at the airport
Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, the younger and elder daughters-in-law of the Ambani family, were spotted at the Goa airport, heading towards a grand family celebration. The fashion designers show their design skills through traditional Indian attire, which they present as contemporary, fashionable wear that remains suitable for formal events.
2.Radhika Merchant’s look
Radhika Merchant looks stunning in a beautifully embroidered anarkali with soft pastel shades. Her minimal yet statement accessories and neat hairstyle create a modern element for her traditional outfit, which results in an elegant and balanced appearance.
3.Shloka Mehta’s look
Shloka Mehta wears a traditional saree which displays multiple bright colours through its intricate design patterns. Her simple makeup, together with her beautiful jewelry creates a royal appearance which combines elegance with approachability that suits formal family functions.
4.Style elements and significance
Both Radhika and Shloka’s looks highlight the harmony between modern style and cultural heritage. Their fashion choices show that they are able to combine comfortable, elegant and everlasting designs while using traditional clothing to create modern street style.
5.Fashion impact
People find confidence to wear traditional clothing because Radhika and Shloka display perfect fashion throughout their entire appearance. The couple's fashion choices demonstrate that contemporary Indian clothing designs can respect cultural traditions while maintaining modern stylishness, which reaches a wide audience throughout India.