HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

IN PICS | Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta elegantly combine modern style with traditional Indian fashion

Ambani family celebration, Radhika and Shloka showcased stunning traditional looks with a modern twist. Radhika’s pastel embroidered anarkali and Shloka’s vibrant saree highlight how elegance and tradition can coexist effortlessly, inspiring fashion trends across India.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

1.Spotted at the airport

Spotted at the airport
1

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, the younger and elder daughters-in-law of the Ambani family, were spotted at the Goa airport, heading towards a grand family celebration. The fashion designers show their design skills through traditional Indian attire, which they present as contemporary, fashionable wear that remains suitable for formal events.

2.Radhika Merchant’s look

Radhika Merchant’s look
2

Radhika Merchant looks stunning in a beautifully embroidered anarkali with soft pastel shades. Her minimal yet statement accessories and neat hairstyle create a modern element for her traditional outfit, which results in an elegant and balanced appearance.

3.Shloka Mehta’s look

Shloka Mehta’s look
3

Shloka Mehta wears a traditional saree which displays multiple bright colours through its intricate design patterns. Her simple makeup, together with her beautiful jewelry creates a royal appearance which combines elegance with approachability that suits formal family functions.

4.Style elements and significance

Style elements and significance
4

Both Radhika and Shloka’s looks highlight the harmony between modern style and cultural heritage. Their fashion choices show that they are able to combine comfortable, elegant and everlasting designs while using traditional clothing to create modern street style.

Also read: Manoj Pahwa reveals he 'rejected' The Ba***ds of Bollywood, went on to say 'hoga apne ghar ka...'

    5.Fashion impact

    Fashion impact
    5

    People find confidence to wear traditional clothing because Radhika and Shloka display perfect fashion throughout their entire appearance. The couple's fashion choices demonstrate that contemporary Indian clothing designs can respect cultural traditions while maintaining modern stylishness, which reaches a wide audience throughout India.

