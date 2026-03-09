In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts

India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
US to end Iran war after 'mutual' decision with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu? Donald Trump says, ' I'll make a decision...'
Pakistan cricketers reacts to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win
Raha and 'papa' Ranbir Kapoor surprise 'mama' Alia Bhatt with special hand‑made card on Women's Day, see viral photo
Who was Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad Adel? Know how she was killed
No Indians killed in Al Kharj missile attack: Embassy in Riyadh issues first statement
MS Dhoni returns to Instagram after 19 months to congratulate Team India after historic T20 World Cup win, gives special advice to Gautam Gambhir: 'Coach sahab...'
US President Donald Trump says 'short-term' oil price spike worth the cost to eliminate Iran nuclear threat, 'only fools...'
Uttar Pradesh: Land acquisition for Ganga-Jewar link expressway gains momentum, 39 villages to get benefit, check details
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 09, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
1.Aishwarya Rai at the wedding
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a dark blue traditional outfit. Her dress had beautiful embroidery and elegant details, making her shine at the festive event. She kept her look graceful and classic, perfect for a grand wedding celebration.
2.Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding
Abhishek Bachchan matched her beautifully by wearing a dark blue bandhgala sherwani. The outfit was stylish and formal, complementing Aishwarya’s dress perfectly. Together, they looked coordinated and elegant as they danced and enjoyed the wedding festivities.
3.Orry selfie moments
During the wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen taking fun selfies and photos with media personality Orry. They smiled and posed for the cameras, creating happy, candid moments that added to the lively and joyful atmosphere of the event.
4.Dance together
A video from the celebration showed the couple dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song Salaam‑E‑Ishq. Guests, including Nita Ambani, also joined in the fun, making it a lively and memorable dance moment that everyone enjoyed.
Also read: Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
5.Grand wedding
The wedding was very luxurious, with many high-profile and famous guests attending. The decorations, outfits, and music all added to the festive mood. Fans shared videos and pictures from the event on social media, showing just how glamorous and joyful the celebration was.