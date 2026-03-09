FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan pose with Orry in viral selfie, couple's unseen dance at grand wedding wins hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently attended a grand wedding celebration where they were seen enjoying the event with friends. A selfie shared by Orhan Awatramani (Orry) with the couple quickly went viral on social media.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 09, 2026, 09:22 AM IST

1.Aishwarya Rai at the wedding

Aishwarya Rai at the wedding
1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a dark blue traditional outfit. Her dress had beautiful embroidery and elegant details, making her shine at the festive event. She kept her look graceful and classic, perfect for a grand wedding celebration.

2.Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding

Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding
2

Abhishek Bachchan matched her beautifully by wearing a dark blue bandhgala sherwani. The outfit was stylish and formal, complementing Aishwarya’s dress perfectly. Together, they looked coordinated and elegant as they danced and enjoyed the wedding festivities.

3.Orry selfie moments

Orry selfie moments
3

During the wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen taking fun selfies and photos with media personality Orry. They smiled and posed for the cameras, creating happy, candid moments that added to the lively and joyful atmosphere of the event.

4.Dance together

Dance together
4

A video from the celebration showed the couple dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song Salaam‑E‑Ishq. Guests, including Nita Ambani, also joined in the fun, making it a lively and memorable dance moment that everyone enjoyed.

5.Grand wedding

Grand wedding
5

The wedding was very luxurious, with many high-profile and famous guests attending. The decorations, outfits, and music all added to the festive mood. Fans shared videos and pictures from the event on social media, showing just how glamorous and joyful the celebration was.

