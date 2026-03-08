FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

The Mumbai pre-wedding reception of trade analyst Komal Nahta's son brought together Bollywood’s biggest stars, from Aamir Khan to Salman Khan and more.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 08, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

1.Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt
1

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, attended the reception with his wife, Gauri Spratt. Known for his dedication to craft and memorable performances, Aamir’s presence added a touch of elegance to the star-studded event.

2.Salman Khan

Salman Khan
2

Salman Khan, the superstar known for his action-packed films and philanthropic initiatives, made a grand appearance. His charismatic presence always lights up any gathering, making him a highlight of the evening.

3.Hrithik Roshan with father

Hrithik Roshan with father
3

Hrithik Roshan attended the event with his father, Rakesh Roshan. Famous for his exceptional dancing skills and versatile acting, Hrithik’s presence reflected both glamour and family values.

4.Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna and Maheep Kapoor

Chunky Panday with wife Bhavna and Maheep Kapoor
4

Actor Chunky Panday came with his wife Bhavna and family friend Maheep Kapoor. Known for his comedic roles in Bollywood, Chunky’s appearance brought warmth and familiarity to the celebration.

5.Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia

Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia
5

Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, producer and television personality, graced the reception with his signature style, adding a touch of sophistication. Actress and television host Neha Dhupia also attended, impressing everyone with her elegance and impactful presence on both screen and TV.

6.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
6

Young actress Ananya Panday attended the reception, representing the new-age talent of Bollywood. Her presence brought youthful energy and style to the star-studded event.

7.Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar
7

Farhan Akhtar, the versatile actor, director and singer, attended the reception in style. Famous for films like Rock On! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he represents talent and creativity in contemporary Bollywood.

8.Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty
8

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty graced the event, showcasing his long-standing experience and charisma in the industry. His presence highlighted the timeless appeal of Bollywood legends.

