In pics: 6 times Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda proved himself as true fashion icon

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his film Liger which also features Ananya Panday. The actor, who already won millions of hearts with her blockbuster performances, has now grabbed attention with his style and charm in the Hindi film industry,
The actor often gives us fashion goals, these pictures prove the same:
1. White shirt, oversize pants
Vijay Deverakonda gave major fashion goals in a white shirt, mud colour jacket, and oversize pants. His black slippers and cap look so cool.
2. Love for caps and mugs
In the photo, he can be seen wearing a hoodie, teamed up with a cap. The coffee mug looks stylish in Vijay's hand.
3. Vijay in traditional outfit
Vijay stunned everyone when he dropped photo in a traditional kurta.
4. Styled by Sabyasachi
Vijay Deverakonda opted for a Sabyasachi outfit when he appeared on Koffee with Karan 7 with Ananya Panday.
5. A true style icon
This picture proves that Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is a true style icon. He can be seen wearing a traditional outfit in the most stylish way, in the photo.
6. In formals
Vijay Deverakonda looks dashing in a grey blazer, pants and white shirt. He is one of the most handsome celebs in India.