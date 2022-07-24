In pics: 6 times BTS' Jin broke the internet with his cute photos

BTS' Jin can make anyone fall for him with his cute and innocent face. He is one of the most charming singers in the world.

BTS' Jin has been making the news headlines with his cute, sexy, and hot photos. His pictures never fail to prove that he is one of the most charming k-pop singers in the world. Every photo that he drops, creates a record. His good looks and innocent face can make anyone fall for him. (All images: Jin/Instagram)

Let's take a look at his cutest photos on social media: