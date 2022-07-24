In pics: 6 times BTS' Jin broke the internet with his cute photos

BTS' Jin can make anyone fall for him with his cute and innocent face. He is one of the most charming singers in the world.
BTS' Jin has been making the news headlines with his cute, sexy, and hot photos. His pictures never fail to prove that he is one of the most charming k-pop singers in the world. Every photo that he drops, creates a record. His good looks and innocent face can make anyone fall for him. (All images: Jin/Instagram)
Let's take a look at his cutest photos on social media:
1. Jin in white outfit
BTS' Jin looks adorable while posing in his white sweater and shirt.
2. Cute Jin
Isn't he look cute in this cap? Well! he can make anyone fall for him with his innocent face.
3. Jin turns up Squid Game doll
Handsome Jin was looking beautiful when he decided to turn up the Squid Game doll.
4. Love for BTS ARMY
Jin never fails to tell how much he loves BTS ARMY, these pictures are the proof.
5. Jin posing with watermelons
Jin made fans go ‘aww’ when she posted photos in which he can be seen posing with watermelons. The photo has been liked by more than 10 million Instagram users. He looks super cute in his photos.
6. Jin's stardom
Without a doubt, Jin has been our favourite. He knows how to impress us with his social media posts.