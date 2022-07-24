Search icon
In pics: 6 times BTS' Jin broke the internet with his cute photos

BTS' Jin can make anyone fall for him with his cute and innocent face. He is one of the most charming singers in the world.

  • Manisha Chauhan
  • Jul 24, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

BTS' Jin has been making the news headlines with his cute, sexy, and hot photos. His pictures never fail to prove that he is one of the most charming k-pop singers in the world. Every photo that he drops, creates a record. His good looks and innocent face can make anyone fall for him. (All images: Jin/Instagram)

Let's take a look at his cutest photos on social media: 

 

1. Jin in white outfit

Jin in white outfit
1/6

BTS' Jin looks adorable while posing in his white sweater and shirt. 



2. Cute Jin

Cute Jin
2/6

Isn't he look cute in this cap? Well! he can make anyone fall for him with his innocent face.



3. Jin turns up Squid Game doll

Jin turns up Squid Game doll
3/6

Handsome Jin was looking beautiful when he decided to turn up the Squid Game doll.



4. Love for BTS ARMY

Love for BTS ARMY
4/6

Jin never fails to tell how much he loves BTS ARMY, these pictures are the proof.



5. Jin posing with watermelons

Jin posing with watermelons
5/6

Jin made fans go ‘aww’ when she posted photos in which he can be seen posing with watermelons. The photo has been liked by more than 10 million Instagram users. He looks super cute in his photos.



6. Jin's stardom

Jin's stardom
6/6

Without a doubt, Jin has been our favourite. He knows how to impress us with his social media posts.



