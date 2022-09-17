In pics: 6 times BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' V burned the internet with their stylish photos

BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS' V often break internet with their stylish photos.
BLACKPINK'S Jennie and BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung have a huge fan following across the world. Recntly, they made headlines because of their dating rumours after some of the photos went viral on social media. However, there is no confirmation about the same. But one thing that we can definately tell you is that both the K-pop singer are true fashion icons. They never fail to impress fans ith their style statements. They often break the internet with their photos in stylish outfits.
Take a look:
1. Jennie burned the internet
BLACKPINK's Jennie looks so hot in these photos, she burned the internet when she dropped these sexy pictures. More than 5,000,000 people have loved these pics so far.
2. Stylish V
BTS' handsome singer V keeps on experimenting with his style. He can be seen wearing a pink shirt, blue overcoat and black pants in these photos.
3. Love for accessories
Jennie can be seen flaunting her beautiful accessories in these photos. It proves how much Jennie loves wearing accessories.
4. V's latest photoshoot
On Friday, V dropped these photos on his Instagram stories. With these pictures, he gave us major fashion goals.
5. Jennie slaying in jacket
BLACKPINK's Jennie is a true fashion icon and these pictures prove the same.
6. V's love for overcoats
These pictures clearly depicts how much V love wearing overcoats.