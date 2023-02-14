Search icon
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks

Harnaaz Sandhu has a huge fan following on social media, she often stuns everyone with her glamorous looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 14, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Harnaaz Sandhu, who made the whole country proud when she won the Miss Universe title, is quite active on social media. She often drops her beautiful photos in stylish outfits on social media.

Take a look: 

1. Harnaaz Sandhu in leopard print outfit

Harnaaz Sandhu in leopard print outfit
1/5

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks stunning in this leopard print outfit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Everyone should believe in something. For example, I believe I should have another cup of coffee." 

2. In lehenga

In lehenga
2/5

Harnaaz Sandhu looks no less than a queen in this beautiful blue lehenga. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Throwback to this stunning lehenga look for Miss Universe!"

3. Harnaaz in Rishikesh

Harnaaz in Rishikesh
3/5

Harnaaz Sandhu recently visited Rishikesh, and from there she dropped this photo with the caption, "meditation has the power to calm your mind and soul." 

4. Harnaaz in California

Harnaaz in California
4/5

Harnaaz Sandhu looks adorable in this photo from California, sharing the photo, she wrote, "Peace begins with a smile…"

5. Harnaaz looks glamorous

Harnaaz looks glamorous
5/5

Harnaaz Sandhu never fails to impress us with her looks, these photos are the proof.

