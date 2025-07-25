If you enjoyed Aap Jaisa Koi, don’t miss these 5 romantic R Madhavan movies on OTT

2 . Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (Prime Video)

Because of its brilliant storyline and outstanding performances, this is still R Madhavan's most famous romance movie and a cult favourite. Despite being released decades ago, Madhavan still has a devoted fan base thanks to the film, which made him a romantic hero. The story, which stars Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan, centres on Maddy, who accidentally falls in love with Reena, the fiancée of his former college rival Sam. The storyline connects themes of unrequited love, mistaken identity, and the extent people will go to in order to find love.