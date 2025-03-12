3 . Box office collection of Rekhachithram

The movie was released in cinemas on January 9, 2025, with positive reviews. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year yet. Made in the modest budget of Rs 9 crores, the film went on to gross Rs 75 crores worldwide. It also became the biggest hit of Asif Ali's career after Kishkindha Kaand and Thalavan.