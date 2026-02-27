How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

Exclusive: Fact check: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda didn't meet PM Narendra Modi for reception invitation, they met him on..., for...
Who is Nikesh Arora? Indian American billionaire’s daughter to marry Jack Hughes in Jodhpur, know his net worth
Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours
Who is Naina Bhan? Viral mystery girl steals spotlight during India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match in Chennai
How did India bounce back after South Africa defeat? Arshdeep Singh reveals dressing room secret
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?
Court slams CBI, calls Arvind Kejriwal's excise case 'economically illiterate,' 'erroneous,' and 'speculative'; details here
Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual
Will Sanju Samson continue to open with Abhishek Sharma in do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies?
Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Taliban launches ‘large-scale offensive’ along Durand Line after Kabul bombing; what we know so far
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 27, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
1.A royal wedding in Udaipur
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, making their wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events of 2026. Their multi-day celebrations blended luxury, intimacy and grand design, turning the occasion into a truly royal affair.
2.Luxury amid the Aravallis
The couple chose the scenic Aravalli hills for their destination wedding. The location offered stunning views, complete privacy and a peaceful atmosphere, making it ideal for high-profile guests and multiple functions over several days.
3.The luxury venue - Ekaaya
The wedding was held at The Mementoes by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, a high-end resort with 117 rooms, including premium suites and private villas. The property features modern interiors, expansive windows and serene views of the surrounding hills and lakes, offering both grandeur and security.
4.Room prices
Standard rooms at Ekaaya typically cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 per night, while premium suites and private villas can go upwards of Rs 70,000, especially during the peak wedding season. The secluded and luxurious setting makes it a sought-after destination for high-profile events.
Also read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding
5.Why celebrity weddings cost more
A lavish multi-day wedding at Ekaaya can cost anywhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore, covering accommodation, curated menus, décor, and event management. For celebrities like Rashmika and Vijay, additional requirements such as enhanced security, privacy, themed decor and premium guest experiences push the cost toward the upper end, likely making their wedding a multi-crore luxurious affair.