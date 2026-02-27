How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

5 . Why celebrity weddings cost more

A lavish multi-day wedding at Ekaaya can cost anywhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore, covering accommodation, curated menus, décor, and event management. For celebrities like Rashmika and Vijay, additional requirements such as enhanced security, privacy, themed decor and premium guest experiences push the cost toward the upper end, likely making their wedding a multi-crore luxurious affair.