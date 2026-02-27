FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur, turning their big day into one of 2026’s most talked-about celebrity events. Set against the scenic Aravalli hills, their multi-day celebrations combined luxury, privacy and grandeur.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 27, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

1.A royal wedding in Udaipur

A royal wedding in Udaipur
1

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, making their wedding one of the most talked-about celebrity events of 2026. Their multi-day celebrations blended luxury, intimacy and grand design, turning the occasion into a truly royal affair.

2.Luxury amid the Aravallis

Luxury amid the Aravallis
2

The couple chose the scenic Aravalli hills for their destination wedding. The location offered stunning views, complete privacy and a peaceful atmosphere, making it ideal for high-profile guests and multiple functions over several days.

3.The luxury venue - Ekaaya

The luxury venue - Ekaaya
3

The wedding was held at The Mementoes by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya, a high-end resort with 117 rooms, including premium suites and private villas. The property features modern interiors, expansive windows and serene views of the surrounding hills and lakes, offering both grandeur and security.

4.Room prices

Room prices
4

Standard rooms at Ekaaya typically cost between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 per night, while premium suites and private villas can go upwards of Rs 70,000, especially during the peak wedding season. The secluded and luxurious setting makes it a sought-after destination for high-profile events.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding

TRENDING NOW

5.Why celebrity weddings cost more

Why celebrity weddings cost more
5

A lavish multi-day wedding at Ekaaya can cost anywhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore, covering accommodation, curated menus, décor, and event management. For celebrities like Rashmika and Vijay, additional requirements such as enhanced security, privacy, themed decor and premium guest experiences push the cost toward the upper end, likely making their wedding a multi-crore luxurious affair.

