Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Mana Shetty and Ahan Shetty: A look at Shetty family net worth

How much is Ahan Shetty's net worth?

Ahan Shetty is the younger child of Suniel and Mana Shetty. He made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Tadap, and his second film, Sanki, was released in February this year. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Ahan reportedly charges Rs 80-90 lakh per film, and his net worth is estimated to be around Rs 28-32 crore.