2 . Mother's clinic attacked and death threats

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia has spoken out about the death threats he and his family have been receiving in recent days. Sharing his distress, he revealed that individuals pretending to be patients have been visiting his mother's clinic. On Instagram, he wrote, 'I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I am feeling scared, and I don't know what to do.'