3 . Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

3

In 2012, the wedding of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan created a lot of excitement in the Bollywood world. This was especially challenging to Kareena, as she was still at the peak of her career. When faced with concerns that she might not get any films after the wedding, our Bebo was passionate about changing this old-fashioned belief. When it comes to the couple, Kareena and Saif made a decision to do one film each and save time to spend with each other and their kids.