5 . Why Bollywood needs more such characters

The alpha male image in Bollywood is evolving and it needs to. Gulshan from Sitaare Zameen Par challenges toxic masculinity by showing that being emotionally mature, kind, and grounded is just as powerful as being physically strong or aggressive. His character encourages audiences, especially men to rethink what it means to be a 'real man.' In a cinematic world filled with loud, broken men trying to fix themselves through chaos, Gulshan stands as a symbol of strength through sensitivity.