1 . Shazahn exuded glow in a richly embellished ivory lehenga

1

Ashish wore a traditional off-white sherwani with textured embroidery, while Shazahn looked radiant in a richly embellished ivory lehenga with pastel and blush pink undertones, a matching sleeveless blouse, and a matching dupatta that fell gracefully over her head and shoulder. The actress finished her bridal look with a necklace, maang teeka, earrings, soft-waved hair, and subtle makeup with a dewy finish.