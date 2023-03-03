Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned

Namrata Malla is not just an ace dancer made only for entertaining Bhojpuri songs, but she's also an expert belly dancer. Check out these sexy videos that prove it.
Bhojpuri actor, dancer, and stage performer Namrata Malla is also a professional belly dancer. Namrata knows how to nail chartbuster party songs and she gives a twist of belly dance to any song. Here are some of the videos that will prove the claim. (Image source: Namrata Malla Instagram)
1. Namrata Malla adding sexiness to Gasolina
Here's the first video that shows Namrata Malla's impeccable belly dancing. Let's watch the video.
2. Namrata Malla giving 'hot' touch to desi song
Namrata decided to give a sexy belly dance variation to her song with Kesari Lal Yadav, Tabla. Let's watch the video.
3. Namrata Malla and her sexy variation to Nachi Ke Karej Pa
Namrata Malla knows how to give videshi touch to heartland Bhojpuri songs. Here's another example, where Namrata added her touch to Nachi Ke Karej Pa.
4. Namrata Malla's eye-popping variation to Saathiya song
Not only Bhojpuri songs, but Namrata can spice up Bollywood numbers as well. Here's Namrata performing belly dance on Rani Mukherjee-Vivek Oberoi's film Saathiya.
5. Namrata Malla and Pulsar Bike Jhansi
We end the list with a video where Namrata gave her touch to the hit Bhojpuri number Pulsar Bike Jhansi.