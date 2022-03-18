‘Holi 2022’: Mouni Roy, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town celebrates festival of colours

Check out how celebs are celebrating Holi 2022 with their loved ones.

It's the year 2022, and it's Holi! And we're confident you're ready to immerse yourself in the festival's vivacity. Your favourite celebs have begun to express their gratitude to fans through lovely words, images, and more!