‘Holi 2022’: Mouni Roy, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, B-town celebrates festival of colours

Check out how celebs are celebrating Holi 2022 with their loved ones.
It's the year 2022, and it's Holi! And we're confident you're ready to immerse yourself in the festival's vivacity. Your favourite celebs have begun to express their gratitude to fans through lovely words, images, and more!
1. Mouni Roy
On Holi 2022, Mouni Roy shared some adorable images with her hubby Suraj Nambiar and wished her followers all the best.
2. Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur shared happy photos of herself with her friends. She is seen smiling after having fun with the Holi colours.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a photo with baby Jeh. She captioned the post as "On holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi."
4. Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari, the 'Bijlee Bijlee' girl, shared gorgeous images of herself on Instagram. Her palms were stained with red, and a smidgeon of it had landed on her nose and cheeks.
5. Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan posted pictures of himself wearing a white t-shirt with hand prints all over it on Instagram.
6. Celina Jaitly
Celina Jaitly uploaded a photo of herself that has been edited. In addition, the words Happy Holi were put on the shot.
7. Esha Deol
On Holi 2022, Esha Deol shared images of herself and her family having fun with colours and pichkaris.
8. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted images from their first Holi together after their wedding.