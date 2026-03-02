FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Hofit Golan, Laura Anderson, Vicky Pattison: Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran

After a joint US and Israeli military action on Iran escalated regional tensions, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf States including the UAE. This has disrupted flights and led to airspace closures in the Middle East, leaving many celebrities stranded in Dubai.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 02, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

1.Hofit Golan

Hofit Golan
1

Israeli influencer and TV personality Hofit Golan witnessed explosions and missiles over Dubai's skyline, sharing firsthand footage and describing her shock as the usually calm city felt the effects of the wider regional conflict.

2.Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson
2

British reality star Laura Anderson, known from Love Island, is stuck in Dubai with her daughter after flights were canceled. She took to social media to reassure fans that they are safe despite the "horrendous situation."

3.Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison
3

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said she and her husband were effectively stuck in their hotel in Dubai when their flight to Australia was cancelled due to regional airspace closures.

4.Luisa Zissman

Luisa Zissman
4

Entrepreneur and reality star Luisa Zissman was forced with her children to retreat to her Dubai basement as missiles and explosions shook the city, describing the moment as "surreal and scary."

5.Sam Gowland

Sam Gowland
5

Former Love Island star Sam Gowland shared that he was kept awake in his Dubai villa by explosions and the sound of rockets overhead, describing the experience as "bloody scary" as tensions heightened in the city.

