Hofit Golan, Laura Anderson, Vicky Pattison: Foreign celebrities and influencers stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel attack on Iran

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 02, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
1.Hofit Golan
Israeli influencer and TV personality Hofit Golan witnessed explosions and missiles over Dubai's skyline, sharing firsthand footage and describing her shock as the usually calm city felt the effects of the wider regional conflict.
2.Laura Anderson
British reality star Laura Anderson, known from Love Island, is stuck in Dubai with her daughter after flights were canceled. She took to social media to reassure fans that they are safe despite the "horrendous situation."
3.Vicky Pattison
Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison said she and her husband were effectively stuck in their hotel in Dubai when their flight to Australia was cancelled due to regional airspace closures.
4.Luisa Zissman
Entrepreneur and reality star Luisa Zissman was forced with her children to retreat to her Dubai basement as missiles and explosions shook the city, describing the moment as "surreal and scary."
5.Sam Gowland
Former Love Island star Sam Gowland shared that he was kept awake in his Dubai villa by explosions and the sound of rockets overhead, describing the experience as "bloody scary" as tensions heightened in the city.