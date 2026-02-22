FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What happens if all Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka get washed out? Check semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2

Major terror attack busted: 8 suspects linked with Pakistan ISI and Bangladesh, arrested

Delhi Weather Update: Temperature expected to cross 30°C soon, Air quality remains 'poor'

Odisha Ashamed: Class VII student raped for year, 4 teachers, peon arrested

Gold, silver prices today, February 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Moon mission delayed, no March launch? NASA Chief issues clarification

Pakistan strikes Afghanistan: Militant hideouts struck along Afghan border in retaliation to suicide attacks, dozens killed

Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 60 minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Namo Bharat Rapid Rail today, check ticket prices, timings and more

US hikes tariff to 15%, President Donald Trump says, ‘effective immediately’; Will India pay?

Epstein Files: Jefferey Epstein’s estate agrees to up to USD 35 million settlement with survivors

LIFESTYLE

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more

Shakira, the global Latin music icon, will perform in Mumbai on March 10, 2023, as part of her El Dorado world tour. Known for hits like 'Hips Don't Lie,' her concert is a major event for Indian fans.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 22, 2026, 10:49 AM IST

1.Shakira's India visit

Shakira's India visit
1

Shakira, the global Latin pop sensation, will perform in Mumbai on March 10 2023, for her El Dorado world tour. Her fans in India highly anticipate her performance because she has created iconic songs such as 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'Waka Waka', which have become her signature tracks.

2.Shakira's net worth

Shakira's net worth
2

Shakira has an estimated net worth of around USD 350 million, which makes her one of the wealthiest Latin artists. She gained her wealth through music sales, world tours and brand endorsements. She has developed her global presence through acting and business ventures.

3.Event details

Event details
3

Latin pop star Shakira will perform in India this April with shows in Mumbai (April 10) and Delhi (April 15). Known for hits like 'Hips Don’t Lie' and 'Waka Waka', she said performing in India is always special. The concerts will also support child nutrition with Feeding India and District by Zomato.

4.Ticket prices and availability

Ticket prices and availability
4

Concert tickets will be available from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000, which includes VIP ticket options. The tickets can be bought through platforms such as BookMyShow. The tickets will sell out fast because Shakira has a large fan base, so fans need to buy them early.

Also read: Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'

    5.Shakira's impact

    Shakira's impact
    5

    Shakira's performance in India is a landmark event for both her fans and the growing trend of international artists performing in the country. Her show will highlight her exceptional musical talents, marking a significant moment in India’s entertainment scene.

