Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1
Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India
Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'
How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions
Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Nov 27, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
1.Hema Malini penned an emotional note
Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on November 24. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hema Malini penned an emotional note following her husband's passing at 89.
2.Hema Malini bids goodbye to Dharmendra
He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.
As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.
My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…
3.How Dharmendra and Hema Malini met?
Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970 on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. At the time, the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and was the father of four children - Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta.
4.How their love story began?
On the set of Sholay, Dharmendra’s love for Hema was undeniable. In the biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, the actor mentioned how her parents opposed her relationship with him. They even wanted her to marry Jeetendra; however, despite all the odds, the couple decided to marry in 1980.
5.Two daughters
The couple became parents to 2 girls -- Esha Deol, born in 1981, and their second daughter, Ahana, born in 1985.