Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

3 . A separate vegetarian kitchen

3

Following the floods in Mumbai in 2005, the original bungalow was rebuilt as a three- to four-story house. Now, different family members reside on different floors. There are other kitchens in the home, but only vegetarian food is produced in Hema Malini's special kitchen.

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