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Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

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Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini has given fans a rare tour of her beautiful Mumbai home, where she has lived for over five decades. Daughter Esha Deol shared interesting details about the house. Here's a look.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 27, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

1.A home full of memories

A home full of memories
1

Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol recently gave fans a rare glimpse inside their Mumbai home. The family has been residing in the home for 54 years, according to Esha. Hema Malini's passion for art, culture, and spirituality is reflected in the house.

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2.A special room for dance and prayer

A special room for dance and prayer
2

One of the main draws is the huge living-cum-dance room. Here, the family engages in meditation, havans and pujas. A unique memorial to Dharmendra, books on classical dance, and pictures from Hema Malini's dance performances are also on show. About thirty dancers might practice together on its spacious oak flooring.

3.A separate vegetarian kitchen

A separate vegetarian kitchen
3

Following the floods in Mumbai in 2005, the original bungalow was rebuilt as a three- to four-story house. Now, different family members reside on different floors. There are other kitchens in the home, but only vegetarian food is produced in Hema Malini's special kitchen.

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4.The meaning behind 'Advitiya'

The meaning behind 'Advitiya'
4

The house contains an office that is stocked with family photos, artwork, and fan gifts. Esha revealed that the mansion had no name until spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar proposed naming it 'Advitiya,' which means 'unique' in Sanskrit, making the residence even more distinctive.

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