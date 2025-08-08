Twitter
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

At 86, Helen proved that age is just a number. With the help of Yasmin Karachiwala and a dedicated pilates routine, she transformed from struggling with a cane to jumping on a trampoline. This inspiring journey stands as a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to start prioritising your health.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

1.Helen walks in with cane

Helen walks in with cane
1

At 86, the legendary actress Helen walked into celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s studio with a cane, struggling with mobility. Her muscles were weak, and she needed support to sit, stand, or even move around confidently.

2.Pilates as first step

Pilates as first step
2

Yasmin began Helen’s fitness journey with slow, personalised pilates sessions. The goal wasn’t to push limits but to gradually build strength, balance, and confidence through low-impact, guided exercises.

3.Visible change in four months

Visible change in four months
3

Within just four months, Helen experienced a major transformation. She no longer needed the cane, could climb stairs without help, and even bent down with ease, movements that once seemed difficult were now effortless.

4.Regaining joy through movement

Regaining joy through movement
4

Helen’s progress didn’t stop at walking. She could jump on a trampoline, sit and stand without any assistance, and moved around freely. The workouts brought back her sense of joy and youthful energy.

5.Dedication made it possible

Dedication made it possible
5

Helen’s consistency became the backbone of her success. She attended pilates sessions almost every day, missing only when she wasn’t feeling well. Her discipline and positive attitude made her Yasmin’s most inspiring success story.

