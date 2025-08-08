Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
1.Helen walks in with cane
At 86, the legendary actress Helen walked into celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s studio with a cane, struggling with mobility. Her muscles were weak, and she needed support to sit, stand, or even move around confidently.
2.Pilates as first step
Yasmin began Helen’s fitness journey with slow, personalised pilates sessions. The goal wasn’t to push limits but to gradually build strength, balance, and confidence through low-impact, guided exercises.
3.Visible change in four months
Within just four months, Helen experienced a major transformation. She no longer needed the cane, could climb stairs without help, and even bent down with ease, movements that once seemed difficult were now effortless.
4.Regaining joy through movement
Helen’s progress didn’t stop at walking. She could jump on a trampoline, sit and stand without any assistance, and moved around freely. The workouts brought back her sense of joy and youthful energy.
5.Dedication made it possible
Helen’s consistency became the backbone of her success. She attended pilates sessions almost every day, missing only when she wasn’t feeling well. Her discipline and positive attitude made her Yasmin’s most inspiring success story.