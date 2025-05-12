1 . Humble beginnings

Born on December 16, 1983, in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, Harshvardhan Rane was raised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. At 15, driven by a passion for acting, he left home with only Rs 200 and moved to Delhi. There, he undertook various jobs, including working at STD booths and cyber cafés, to support himself while chasing his dreams.