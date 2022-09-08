Happy Onam 2022: Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi, Karthi extend wishes to fans on harvest festival

As India celebrates the harvest festival of Onam on September 8, here's how famous actors wished their fans.
The annual harvest festival of Onam marks the homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. It is celebrated in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, which according to the Georgian calendar lies in August-September. This year, Onam is being celebrated on September 8. Here's how famous actors including Mohanlal and Sai Pallavi extended their wishes on the cultural festival. (All images: File photos)
1. Mohanlal
Along with sharing the posters of his upcoming films Alone and Monster, the legendary actor Mohanlal wrote, "Wishing all of you a prosperous and colourful Onam from Team #Alone" and "Team #Monster wishing you a beautiful Onam filled with love and happiness!".
2. Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi, who gave a powerful performance in the legal drama Gargi in what is being called as the best leading act in Indian cinema this year, wrote on her Twitter account, "Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people. May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it."
3. Karthi
Karthi, who will be seen next portraying the commander of the Chola army Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan based on Kalki's novel of the same name, tweeted, "Onam Ashamsagal Makkale!! Enjoy the time with family! #HappyOnam".
4. Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Alankrita is also celebrating her 8th birthday on the occasion of Onam and hence the actor tweeted, "To the 8th year of Daada’s biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada’s forever sunshine! We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are! Happy 8th Ally and a very happy Onam to all of you from Ally, Supriya and Me!"
5. Hema Malini
"To all those celebrating the famous festival of Onam today - Wish you all a wonderful, happy and blessed Onam! May this day bring joy and prosperity to all", tweeted the veteran actress who was born in Tamil Nadu and is nicknamed as Dream Girl, in Bollywood.