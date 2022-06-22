Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 7 facts only die-hard fans know about the Varisu actor

On the occasion of Tahapathy Vijay's birthday, let's read some facts about the Varisu actor
Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, the actor is also a playback singer from Tamil Cinema. Having established himself all these years, Vijay is also one of the highest-paid actors in the cinema. On the occasion of his birthday, let's read some facts about the superstar.
Here, take a look at them:
1. Worked as child artist
Vijay's father S.A. Chandrasekhar was a renowned director in the Tamil industry. He gave his son a launch, he once said that nobody was ready to give Vijay his first film. Hence Vijay appeared as a child artist from 1984 to 1988 and then made his debut as the lead in 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu.
2. Philanthropist
Vijay is a huge philanthropist. Every year the actor spends a part of his remuneration on the education of the underprivileged. He also organized medical check-ups and treatment for the needy through various charitable trusts, the most renowned being his own ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’.
3. Rajinikanth fan
Many times, Vijay has confessed that he is a Rajinikanth fan. In fact, if reports are to be believed then Rajini was a huge inspiration behind Vijay turning into an actor. Not only was he Vijay's role model, but Rajinikanth also helped Vijay bag his first movie. The Theri actor narrated lines from Thalaivar's hit film Annamalai that helped him bag the role.
4. Story behind his production house name
Vijay was extremely attached to his late sister Vidhya who passed away at the age of nine. He started his production house V.V. Productions which stands for Vidhya-Vijay Productions.
5. Vijay and Bollywood
For those who did not notice, Thalapathy appeared in the song 'Chin Ta Ta' from Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore. Akshay then remade his film Thupakki as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. Vijay has also worked with the late Sridevi in Puli.
6. Renowned non-Malayalee actor in Kerala
Vijay's movies work extremely well in Kerala. In fact, his movie Theri went on to become such a huge hit that it had beaten the records of a few Malayali films.
7. Honoured with doctorate and various awards
He won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and an honorary doctorate from MGR University. He was also awarded a Kalaimamani - which is one of the highest honours in the field of art in 1998 i.e. within six years of entering the industry.