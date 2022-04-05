Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: From Tollywood to Bollywood, her journey to becoming 'national crush'

Famous actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 26th birthday on Tuesday (April 25).
Famous actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 26th birthday on Tuesday (April 25). In a short span of time, she has been leaving an impressive mark on everyone. After a successful career in Kannada and Telugu movies, the actor is making her debut in Tamil and Bollywood movies this year. Declared as a 'national crush' by the netizens, Rashmika has nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.
Today, on the occasion of her, let's take a look at her journey:
1. Rashmika Mandanna's acting career
Rashmika Mandanna joined the world of movies in 2016 and since then there was no turning back for her. She has starred in Kannada and Telugu movies. She will soon be seen in Bollywood films.
2. Rashmika Mandanna's Kannada debut
Rashmika Mandanna started her acting career with the hit Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. Post that, she starred in several Kannada films namely 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', 'Yajamana' and 'Pogaru'.
3. Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu debut
Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in Telugu movies with 'Chalo'. She has been a part of several hit films including 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Bheeshma'.
4. Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut
Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut is 2021 release 'Sulthan' in which she is paired opposite Karthi.
5. Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut
Rashmika Mandanna is making her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
