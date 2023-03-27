Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor

1/5

Before Ram Charan stunned audiences with his performance in RRR, it was his early collaboration with director SS Rajamouli that made records, Magadheera. The 2009 fantasy action-thriller was based on the theme of eternal love and reincarnation. Starring Ram Charan and Kajal Agarwal, Magadheera created history in the Telugu film industry. The movie ran for more than 1000 days and broke the records of previous record holder Chandramukhi (2005) as the longest-running South Indian movie.