Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor

Celebrate your favourite actor's birthday by watching his career-best films, and we are not talking about SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Since 2007, Ram Charan made succesful mark in Telugu industy. With 2022's blockbuster RRR, Ram went on to become a nationwide phenomenon with his co-star Jr NTR. As Ram turned 38, let's take a look at the actor's best films, apart from Rajamouli's RRR.
1. Magadheera
Before Ram Charan stunned audiences with his performance in RRR, it was his early collaboration with director SS Rajamouli that made records, Magadheera. The 2009 fantasy action-thriller was based on the theme of eternal love and reincarnation. Starring Ram Charan and Kajal Agarwal, Magadheera created history in the Telugu film industry. The movie ran for more than 1000 days and broke the records of previous record holder Chandramukhi (2005) as the longest-running South Indian movie.
2. Yevdu
The 2014 action-thriller Yevadu is a double-treat for moviegoers as it has a superb performance of Ram with an extended cameo of Allu Arjun. Yevadu is loosely based on John Woo's Face/Off and the film was regarded among the best films of Charan.
3. Dhruva
Ram could be hailed as the most-secured actor. He has been part of several two-hero films, including Dhurva. The 2016 action-thriller stars Ram with Arvind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nassar. The cat-and-mouse chase of Ram and Arvind will keep you at the edge of your seats.
4. Rangasthalam
The 2018 action drama Rangasthalam was among the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year, and Ram deserves credit for his honest performance of Chelluboina Chitti Babu.
5. Upcoming movie of Ram Charan
After creating history with Jr NTR in RRR, Ram Charan will next be seen in director Shankar's RC15. In the film, Ram is paired with Kiara Advani.