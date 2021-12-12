Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here is the list of five films that made us die-hard fans

Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following not just in the South but also across the states in India and abroad.
India's biggest megastar Rajinikanth, also known as 'King of Box Office', has turned 71 on Sunday (December 12). Undoubtedly, films only require his name to be a blockbuster hit. And so, one can imagine the kind of following and respect he commands among his fans. Rajinikanth, who was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family from Bengaluru, is known for his God-like status in the South. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not just in the South but also across the states in India and abroad. (All Pictures credit: Rajinikanth_fan_forever)
On the occasion of his 71st birthday, here are five films that turned into major blockbusters. Take a look:
1. Rajinikanth, Shivaji: The Boss
Directed by S. Shankar, 'Shivaji: The Boss' featured Rajinikanth, Shriya, Vivek, and Sumar. The film was released in the year 2007. The story revolves around a software engineer who arrives in India to serve the nation.
2. Rajinikanth, Arunachalam
Rajinikanth's film 'Arunachalam' was released in the year 1997. The story of the film is about an orphan who later discovers that he is the son of the late multimillionaire, Vedhachalam.
3. Rajinikanth, Chandramukhi
The film superhit film 'Chandramukhi' starred Rajinikanth in the leading role. Along with him, Jyothika was also seen in the movie.
4. Rajinikanth, Thillu Mullu
The 1981 film 'Thillu Mullu' featured Rajinikanth as Chandran. It was directed by K. Balachander.
5. Rajinikanth, Baasha
Rajinikanth's film 'Baasha' also featured Nagma and Raghuvaran, it was a blockbuster hit. The film was released in January 12, 1995.