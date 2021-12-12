Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Here is the list of five films that made us die-hard fans

Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following not just in the South but also across the states in India and abroad.

India's biggest megastar Rajinikanth, also known as 'King of Box Office', has turned 71 on Sunday (December 12). Undoubtedly, films only require his name to be a blockbuster hit. And so, one can imagine the kind of following and respect he commands among his fans. Rajinikanth, who was born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family from Bengaluru, is known for his God-like status in the South. The actor enjoys a massive fan following not just in the South but also across the states in India and abroad. (All Pictures credit: Rajinikanth_fan_forever)

On the occasion of his 71st birthday, here are five films that turned into major blockbusters. Take a look: