Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Nov 18, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
1.Jawan (2023)
In this well-known Bollywood action movie, Nayanthara co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. She had a strong on-screen presence alongside the superstar, and her role had a significant impact. As a result of the film's widespread success, she made her big Bollywood debut and gained recognition outside of the south of India.
2.Bigil (2019)
Nayanthara portrayed a strong and inspirational coach who inspires a women's football team in this Tamil sports drama. Her charm, emotion and strength were praised in her performance. Her reputation as a versatile actress was cemented when the film, which combined action, sports, and family drama, became a huge hit.
3.Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)
Chiranjeevi is the star of this Telugu historical action movie. The epic tale of bravery and freedom was greatly aided by Nayanthara. Her elegant on-screen persona and performance enhanced the film's grandeur, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu productions of its era.
4.Darbar (2020)
Superstar Rajinikanth starred in this Tamil action thriller, while Nayanthara played the lead role. She gave the movie charm and nuance. Despite having a smaller role than the hero, she had a significant impact, and the movie did well at the box office.
5.Annaatthe (2021)
Nayanthara played a part in balancing the film's mix of comedy, action, and family drama in this Tamil commercial entertainer starring Rajinikanth. The film was a huge commercial success, and her performance was praised for its grace and on-screen presence.
6.Viswasam (2019)
A family-action drama in Tamil. Nayanthara portrayed a strong female lead. Highlights of the movie included her emotional performance and her chemistry with the hero. Viswasam demonstrated her star power as a mass entertainer and became one of the year's biggest hits.
7.Arrambam (2013)
Ajith Kumar is the star of this Tamil action thriller. Nayanthara brought vitality and glitz to the movie in her significant supporting role. Audiences enjoyed its twists, suspense, and fast-paced action, and her performance was praised for its charm and on-screen presence.
8.Chandramukhi (2005)
One of Nayanthara's first Tamil film successes. She had a supporting but significant role in a Rajinikanth-starring horror-comedy movie. She gained early recognition and recognition as a promising actress in the South Indian film industry thanks to this film.