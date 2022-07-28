Search icon
Happy Birthday Dhanush: Karnan, Asuran, Polladhavan, movies that prove The Gray Man star's acting chops

Dhanush isn't just an actor, he is an emotion by himself. Let's celebrate his birthday by watching his career-defining films.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 28, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

Dhanush started his career on a humble note, but with his dedication to his craft, he evolved from a Tamil actor to a pan-India star to a global sensation. On the special occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his best films. (All images source: Twitter)  

1. Asuran

Asuran
1/6

Let's start with the most powerful film of Dhanush's career. The 2019 action-drama is a story about a farmer from an underprivileged caste who protects his hot-blooded son from an upper caste landlord. How he saves his son from the influential power, forms the rest of the story. For this film, Dhanush won a National Award in the Best Actor category.

2. Karnan

Karnan
2/6

Here comes the second-best film from the birthday boy's career. Karnan (2021) is an action-drama, in which Dhanush plays the role of a rebellious young boy, who fights for the rights of the suppressed. 

3. Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP)

Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP)
3/6

Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) is one perfect masala entertainer that is loaded with a strong script, brilliant screenplay, impressive action, and stellar performance by Dhanush. The blockbuster success of the film led to a sequel VIP-2.

4. Aadukalam

Aadukalam
4/6

Aadukalam was one of the best-reviewed, most-celebrated films of 2011. In the movie, Dhanush starred as Karuppu, a humble yet brave young guy who challenges the odds and emerges victorious. We can't say much, you should witness this saga. The film went on to win more than 25 awards, including National Awards. 

5. Raanjhanna

Raanjhanna
5/6

As compared to the movies mentioned above, Raanjhanaa isn't as strong or thought-provoking. Yet, this is the film that introduced Dhanush into North India. The actor over-shadowed Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol with his fine acting chops. 

6. Polladhavan

Polladhavan
6/6

Let's embrace the early years of Dhanush. Polladhavan (2007) is a fun, no-brainer entertainer, and Dhanush looked sizzling hot with his chiselled physique. 

