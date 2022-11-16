trendingPhotosDetail

Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 5 photos that prove Malang star as 'school of cool'

As Aditya Roy Kapur turned a year awesome, we are here to show why the Malang star is among the coolest of all.

Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 37th birthday, and his fans are celebrating his unmissable charm. Let's take a look at some of the hottest pictures of the Malang star. (Image source: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

1. That's what you called Monday Motivation, Aditya Roy Kapur

1/5 Aditya Roy Kapur crashed the internet by sharing his droll-worthy shirtless pictures. He looks dashing with his well-toned body and sets high fitness motivation goals with his physique.

2. Aditya Roy Kapur- The boy next door

2/5 The Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur has the perfect 'boy next door' charm, and these photos prove it.

3. The wild walk of Aditya Roy Kapur

3/5 We can bet that no one would look as charming as Aditya. While sharing this photo, Aditya called himself a 'farm dog.'

4. Bachpan se Cool- Aditya Roy Kapur

4/5 Here's a throwback picture of Aditya Roy Kapur where he's proving the fact that 'hum bachpan se cool hai.'

