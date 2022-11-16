Search icon
Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: 5 photos that prove Malang star as 'school of cool'

As Aditya Roy Kapur turned a year awesome, we are here to show why the Malang star is among the coolest of all.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 16, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 37th birthday, and his fans are celebrating his unmissable charm. Let's take a look at some of the hottest pictures of the Malang star. (Image source: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur crashed the internet by sharing his droll-worthy shirtless pictures. He looks dashing with his well-toned body and sets high fitness motivation goals with his physique. 

The Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur has the perfect 'boy next door' charm, and these photos prove it. 

We can bet that no one would look as charming as Aditya. While sharing this photo, Aditya called himself a 'farm dog.' 

Here's a throwback picture of Aditya Roy Kapur where he's proving the fact that 'hum bachpan se cool hai.' 

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in lackluster Rashtra Kavach Om. The actioner failed to meet the expectations, but Aditya earned praises for his acting chops. 

