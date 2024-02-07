Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Sushmita Sen's Aarya Antim Vaar to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, here are the latest films and shows streaming on OTT this week.
1. Guntur Kaaram
Released in January 2024, Mahesh Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram will start streaming on Netflix on February 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
2. Aarya Antim Vaar
Aarya Antim Vaar, the second part of the third season of Sushmita Sen-starrer crime drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9.
3. The Marvels
The 2023 Hollywood superhero film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 7.
4. Bhakshak
Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigate journalist in Bhakshak inspired from Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The film premieres directly on Netflix on February 9.
5. Captain Miller
Released in January 2024, Dhanush's action drama Captain Miller will start streaming on Prime Video on February 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.