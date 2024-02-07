Search icon
Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Sushmita Sen's Aarya Antim Vaar to Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, here are the latest films and shows streaming on OTT this week.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram, and The Marvels are the latest films and shows having their streaming releases across different OTT platforms this week.

1. Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram
1/5

Released in January 2024, Mahesh Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram will start streaming on Netflix on February 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

2. Aarya Antim Vaar

Aarya Antim Vaar
2/5

 Aarya Antim Vaar, the second part of the third season of Sushmita Sen-starrer crime drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9.

3. The Marvels

The Marvels
3/5

The 2023 Hollywood superhero film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on February 7.

4. Bhakshak

Bhakshak
4/5

Bhumi Pednekar plays an investigate journalist in Bhakshak inspired from Muzaffarpur shelter home case. The film premieres directly on Netflix on February 9.

5. Captain Miller

Captain Miller
5/5

Released in January 2024, Dhanush's action drama Captain Miller will start streaming on Prime Video on February 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

