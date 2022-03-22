'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar dies, here's all you need to know about him

In a tragic piece of news, rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, 24, passed away on March 21.
In a tragic piece of news, rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, 24, passed away on March 21. The rapper had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' for 'Gully Boy'. Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the rapper's tragic and untimely demise. Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram Stories and added a broken heart emoticon, while Siddhant shared a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the two can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.
Here's all you need to know about MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar.
1. MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar dies
MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar was associated with Mumbai's multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi. He with Swadesi's label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment, who had confirmed the news of the rapper's untimely demise on social media.
2. MC Tod Fod: How he came into the limelight
Among the most popular and well-known hip-hop artists of the country, MC Tod Fod was known for his hard-hitting verses.
Tod Fod's verses on songs like 'The Warli Revolt' became very popular. With his verse in 'The Warli Revolt', MC Tod Fod was sprung into the limelight and he emerged as a voice that fought for the environment and human rights.
3. MC Tod Fod: Work
MC Tod Fod was part of several singles, including 'Plandemic'. His most recent single, 'Truth and Bass' was released on March 8. As part of Swadeshi, Tod Fod performed and stood shoulder to shoulder with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas, and even recent members that included rappers 100 RBH and Maharya.
4. MC Tod Fod: Rapped in Gujarati
For the unversed, Tod Fod rapped in Gujarati. He earned a huge following when he worked with producer Bandish Projekt on songs like "Dakla" in 2016, part of their collaborative EP Katal Kalaa.
5. MC Tod Fod: Trained in konnakol
MC Tod Fod was trained in konnakol. In 2018, Tod Fod performed at WOMEX festival in Spain with percussionist and composer Viveick Rajagopalan and the Ta Dhom Project.
6. MC Tod Fod: Cause of death
The cause of MC Tod Fod's death has not been revealed. Reportedly, an investigation has been launched to find out the reason behind the rapper's death.