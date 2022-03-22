'Gully Boy' rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar dies, here's all you need to know about him

In a tragic piece of news, rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, 24, passed away on March 21. The rapper had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' for 'Gully Boy'. Actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi mourned the rapper's tragic and untimely demise. Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram Stories and added a broken heart emoticon, while Siddhant shared a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the two can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Here's all you need to know about MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar.